South Florida Bulls to Face Memphis Tigers in American Athletic Showdown

The South Florida Bulls will take on the Memphis Tigers in an exciting American Athletic Conference matchup this Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and fans can tune in to watch the game live on ESPN+. The game will also be available for online streaming on fuboTV, with regional restrictions possibly applying.

Both teams are coming off close victories in their previous matchups, showcasing their resilience and determination. Memphis secured a thrilling 45-42 win against North Texas, while South Florida narrowly escaped with a 24-21 victory over UConn. These recent wins have helped define the competitive nature of both teams.

Memphis has been propelled standout performances from key players such as Blake Watson. Watson showcased his versatility with 169 rushing yards, two touchdowns, and an impressive average of 9.9 yards per carry. Quarterback Seth Henigan also played a crucial role, throwing for 330 yards and a touchdown, helping seal the victory for the Tigers.

The Bulls relied on the exceptional efforts of running back Nay’Quan Wright, who rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns. Byrum Brown also made a significant impact with 61 rushing yards and a touchdown. These performances were vital in securing South Florida’s much-needed victory.

As the game approaches, Memphis enters as the favorite with experts predicting a 14-point win. This matchup promises exciting battles on the ground, with both teams boasting strong rushing offenses. Memphis has averaged 164.8 rushing yards per game this season, while South Florida has been even more impressive with an average of 193.1 rushing yards per game.

Injuries may impact the game, with players on both teams listed as questionable or out. Memphis will miss the contributions of Jonah Gambill and Seth Morgan, while Roc Taylor is listed as probable. South Florida’s Gerry Bohanon is questionable, and Jason Vaughn is out for the season. However, Khafre Brown is expected to play despite being listed as probable, and Kelley Joiner’s status remains uncertain.

With the stage set for an intense showdown, both teams will be eager to continue their winning momentum. Expect a hard-fought battle between the South Florida Bulls and the Memphis Tigers, with each team vying for crucial conference supremacy.

FAQ:

1. Where can I watch the South Florida Bulls vs. Memphis Tigers game?

The game will be televised on ESPN+ and can also be streamed online on fuboTV. Regional restrictions may apply.

2. Who are the key players to watch for in this matchup?

Watch out for South Florida’s Nay’Quan Wright and Memphis’ Blake Watson. Both running backs have been instrumental in their teams’ recent victories, showcasing their skill and impact in the run game.

3. What are the experts predicting for the outcome of the game?

Experts favor Memphis to win 14 points. However, anything can happen in college football, and both teams will be determined to prove the predictions wrong.

4. How have the teams performed in their recent matchups?

Memphis has won three out of their last four games against South Florida. However, every game is a new opportunity, and the Bulls will look to turn the tide in this upcoming matchup.

Sources:

– ESPN

– Sporting News