Remembering Peanut: My Beloved Dog

Peanut, my faithful companion, came into my life as a birthday gift when I turned nine. With his medium-sized frame, brown fur, and matching brown eyes, he was a striking mix of Shiba Inu and another breed. Peanut brought joy to our family for seven wonderful years.

Peanut had his lazy days and his playful moments. He had a particular fondness for bologna, always waiting eagerly for his daily slice, or sometimes even three if we were feeling generous. We made sure he ate well, often giving him our leftovers. Leftovers piled up in a metal pan, and Peanut would devour them happily.

As social as Peanut was, he even had a canine girlfriend. A white dog belonging to my grandmother, she also had beautiful brown eyes. Together, Peanut and his girlfriend played and frolicked, bringing companionship and happiness to both of their lives.

One of Peanut’s favorite occasions was the Fourth of July. Our family tradition was to gather at my grandma’s house and enjoy a grand fireworks show around 11 or 12 at night. Although Peanut barked at the fireworks, it always made me anxious because he would get dangerously close to them.

One fateful year, my premonition of something going wrong proved true. As we lit a big firework and retreated a short distance to enjoy the spectacle, Peanut decided to take matters into his own paws. He bit the firework, causing it to tip over and ignite prematurely. Chaos ensued as fireworks shot in every direction. In a panic, I sought shelter on a nearby car hood, while Peanut managed to flee just in time. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the grass remained unscathed.

Peanut’s independent spirit often got the best of him. Despite our warnings about the dangers, he would consistently brave a nearby highway, becoming adept at crossing it unscathed. Sadly, one day tragedy struck. My brothers came running to inform me that Peanut had been run over a large trailer truck. I was devastated, hoping Peanut would live forever.

Although circumstances prevented me from saying a proper goodbye, my brothers ensured that Peanut received a makeshift grave. They dug a hole and laid him to rest, adorning his final resting place with a cross made from sticks. I longed to give him a more fitting tribute, but as a young person, I lacked the means to do so.

To this day, I cherish the memories of my beloved Peanut and miss him deeply. His playful nature, his loyalty, and the joy he brought to our family will always occupy a special place in my heart.

