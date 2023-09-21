The Arrival of Multiple Twins Delights New Parents at Long Beach Medical Center

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has recently seen a surge in the number of twins being born at their facility. In the past month alone, 11 sets of twins have entered the world at the hospital. Currently, there are 200 tiny toes and fingers to be cared for, with 16 boys and 4 girls in the group.

Stephanie Figueroa, the hospital’s clinician operations director of NICU, commented on the rarity of this occurrence. In her 22-year career, she can only recall one other instance of such a high number of twins being born at once. The nursing staff at the hospital is overjoyed the abundance of these little ones and is dedicated to providing them with the best care possible.

While many of these newborns are small and will require a longer stay in the hospital, the nurses are invested in their growth and development. They take pride in seeing these babies move from incubators to cribs and eventually learning to feed on their own before they can finally go home.

One mother, Melissa Edwards, experienced the surprise of giving birth to twins on different days. Despite her efforts to push both babies out at once, her son David arrived on Tuesday, September 19th, and his brother Daniel made his entrance the following day. Melissa, who stands at 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 95 pounds, initially worried about carrying two babies. However, she put her babies’ health first and made the necessary adjustments to her lifestyle, including changing her diet. Melissa gained 50 pounds during her pregnancy but was willing to make any sacrifices to ensure her babies’ well-being.

The influx of twins at MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is undoubtedly a cause for celebration. The hospital staff will continue to provide exceptional care as these precious little ones grow stronger and prepare to leave the hospital and embark on their journey in the world.

