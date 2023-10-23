Pepperdine University Mourns Loss of Four Students in Tragic Crash

Pepperdine University held a memorial service on Sunday to honor the lives of four students who tragically lost their lives in a violent crash on Pacific Coast Highway. The Pepperdine community is devastated the loss, and the university is providing support for students and staff through its counseling center.

The four students, Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir, and Deslyn Williams, were all seniors at Pepperdine’s Seaver College of Liberal Arts. They were standing or walking in the 21600 block of Pacific Coast Highway when the accident occurred, resulting in their untimely deaths.

During the memorial service, faculty members and close friends of the deceased students shared heartfelt tributes. One faculty member expressed the deep sadness felt in the classrooms, referring to “the four empty chairs of four empty students who will be deeply missed.” Aubrey Lewis, a close friend, spoke about how much the four students meant to her and the rest of their friends. She described them as best friends and everything to her.

Bridget Thompson, another friend of the victims, shared personal anecdotes about each student. She described Asha as her guidance and strength, Niamh as her better half, and Peyton as a dear friend who was like family. Thompson emphasized the loving and positive qualities of each student, highlighting their impact on those around them.

Pepperdine President Jim Gash expressed his condolences to the students who loved and lived with the departed members of the Pepperdine family. He also offered prayers of comfort, support, and gratitude to the faculty and staff who mentored and loved these students throughout their academic journeys.

The tragic event calls attention to the need for improved safety along Pacific Coast Highway. Sheriff’s Department Captain Jennifer Seetoo pleaded with the public to slow down while driving on PCH and highlighted the recurring incidents of fatal crashes on the road. The department is working with elected officials to educate people about the dangers of PCH and promote safer driving practices.

Pepperdine University is providing spiritual and emotional support to its students through the counseling center, pastoral care team, and student care team. The campus organized a prayer service, and classes were canceled to allow students to attend. To honor the four victims, Seaver College has established a policy to award posthumous degrees to students who have demonstrated exceptional academic and social achievements. All four students will be posthumously awarded their degrees in the class of 2024.

