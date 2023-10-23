Temporary Fog Interruption at ICC Cricket World Cup Match in Dharamshala

A temporary interruption occurred during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand due to dense fog, leading to several funny memes on social media. The match took place at the picturesque HPCA stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. The stunning backdrop of the Dhauladhar mountain range, which is part of the majestic Himalayas, makes this stadium one of the most beautiful cricket grounds in the world.

Before India secured a four-wicket win over New Zealand, the dense fog caused a break in the game when the home team was 100 for 2 in their chase of 274. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer were at the crease at that time. The New Zealand players voiced their dissatisfaction with the situation and had a discussion with the on-field umpires, with Kohli and Iyer joining in.

Due to worsening weather conditions, the players were asked to leave the field, and it was announced on air that they would not return until the conditions improved. During this break in play, cricket fans took to social media to create humorous memes about the unusual situation. Some compared the foggy entrance to that of WWE star Undertaker, while others suggested the fog was revenge against mosquitos, playfully referring to Indian player Shubman Gill’s recovery from dengue fever.

The game resumed after a pause of about 10 minutes. Iyer, in his innings, scored 33 runs off 29 balls before falling in the 22nd over. Kohli played until the 48th over but narrowly missed out on his 49th ODI century just five runs, still behind the world record of 49 centuries held Sachin Tendulkar.

In addition to the fog interruption, there was also discussion about the HPCA outfield, as some Indian players refrained from diving to save runs out of concern for potential injuries. England captain Jos Buttler had previously criticized the outfield, referring to it as “poor” before their World Cup match against Bangladesh. Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott also expressed disapproval of the outfield following their match against Bangladesh. The next match for India in the World Cup 2023 is scheduled for October 29 against England in Lucknow.

Sources:

– ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

– Twitter, various users