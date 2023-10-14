World Cup 2023: Memes on India vs Pakistan Match Lighten the Mood

With the highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match taking place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, social media is abuzz with funny memes that are sure to leave you in splits. After winning the toss, India decided to bowl, and Pakistan got off to a strong start, scoring 155/2. However, the Men in Blue quickly turned the tide taking all the wickets of the Pakistani team, limiting them to 191 runs in 42.5 overs. Now, as India gears up to bat, fans are eagerly awaiting an exciting performance and victory.

In the midst of the nail-biting match, social media platforms like Instagram and X have been flooded with humorous memes capturing the essence of the game. One Instagram user shared a meme highlighting Pakistan’s loss of all wickets after the first half of the game. Another individual posted a funny video expressing their opinion on Pakistan’s batting line-up.

Not just on Instagram, but a user on X couldn’t resist sharing a viral meme from a year ago to express their feelings about the match. Meanwhile, one X user imagined how Pakistan fans must be feeling at this moment.

As the World Cup 2023 progresses, it is not just the intense cricketing action that attracts attention. The tournament, hosted India this year, kicked off on October 5 with a match between the defending champions, England, and the previous runners-up, New Zealand. A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India, with the final match scheduled for November 19 in Ahmedabad.

While cricket fans eagerly watch the India vs Pakistan match unfold, these memes provide a lighthearted way to stay engaged and entertained. They capture the camaraderie, excitement, and friendly banter that surrounds this historic rivalry between the two cricketing powerhouses.

