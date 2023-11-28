Congressional Reticence: Why Politicians Are Avoiding TikTok

The popularity of TikTok continues to soar, with over 150 million active users per month in the United States alone. However, a recent study conducted on Congress members reveals that fewer than 10% have an official TikTok account. So why are politicians avoiding the social media platform?

One significant reason is the ownership of TikTok a Beijing-based company. Many American politicians have accused TikTok of being a pawn of the Chinese Communist Party, expressing concerns about potential foreign propaganda and surveillance. While TikTok has denied these allegations and its CEO, Shou Chew, vehemently defended the platform, the fears persist.

In response to these concerns, Congress included a ban on TikTok on government devices in the defense authorization bill in December 2022. Former President Trump also attempted to ban TikTok in 2020 but faced resistance from federal courts. The Biden Administration has also shown reservations about the app, threatening a nationwide ban unless it is sold to an owner from a more friendly country. Recent negotiations, however, may allow TikTok to continue operating in the US.

Interestingly, Republicans are less likely than Democrats to have a presence on TikTok. At present, only one Republican member of Congress, Senator John Boozman (R-AR), appears to have a TikTok account. However, his account has not gained much popularity, with only 687 followers and a limited number of likes.

On the other hand, Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) holds the record for the most viewed TikTok a US politician. His TikTok consists of excerpts from a speech that highlights the movement towards an oligarchic society. Representative Jeff Jackson (D-NC) had the most viral TikTok from a member of the House, receiving 4.6 million likes in a two-minute video explaining the Silicon Valley Bank run and subsequent rescue.

It should be noted that the absence of official Congressional Republicans on TikTok does not mean conservative voices are absent from the platform. Many conservative content creators continue to promote their causes on TikTok, despite some complaints about censorship or shadow banning.

As the 2024 election approaches, it will be intriguing to observe how the use of TikTok Congress members evolves. Will challengers to incumbents utilize TikTok to reach and engage with voters? Only time will tell.

