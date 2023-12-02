Italian and Indian Prime Ministers Break the Internet with a Selfie

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni took the internet storm when she shared a selfie with her Indian counterpart, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. The selfie quickly went viral, with the hashtag ‘#Melodi’ trending on X with over 70.3K posts. The two leaders met during the summit and Meloni posted the selfie on her official social media handles, captioning it “Good friends at COP28.”

The selfie not only caught the attention of the public but also garnered millions of views, likes, comments, and retweets. Netizens went crazy over the photo, with some even creating mashups using the trending phrase “Just looking like a wow” Yashraj Mukhate and various pictures of Meloni.

Interestingly, some individuals used this opportunity to take a playful dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Italian connection. They jokingly suggested that PM Modi should invite Meloni to India for his 2024 Lok Sabha campaign, adding a humorous twist with the remark “an Italian an Italian.” This is in reference to Rahul Gandhi’s mother, Sonia Gandhi, who was reportedly born in a small village near Italy’s Vicenza.

The selfie wasn’t the only viral moment between the two leaders. A video of them chatting at the COP28 summit also gained widespread attention. In addition, PM Modi posted a photo with Meloni, emphasizing the joint efforts of India and Italy in building a prosperous and sustainable future.

The selfie between Meloni and Modi not only showcases the camaraderie between the leaders but also highlights the power of social media in spreading global trends and news. With the internet connecting people from all corners of the world, such interactions and moments resonate with netizens and become part of the digital conversations that shape our society.

