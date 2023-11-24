Festive TV Movies to Get You in the Holiday Spirit

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time for a cherished tradition – Christmas TV movies. These heartwarming stories have become a genre of their own, where characters face challenges and rediscover the true meaning of family, love, and the holidays. This year, we have a lineup of festive and mostly funny flicks that are guaranteed to bring you joy. So grab a cup of hot cocoa, snuggle up with a cozy blanket, and get ready to be enchanted these holiday tales.

‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ (now available on Netflix)

Join two former college pals, Charlotte and Jackie, as they find themselves snowed in together during the holiday season. Charlotte, leading an average life, becomes intrigued Jackie’s seemingly perfect existence portrayed in her Christmas letters. This movie reminds us of the self-aggrandizing nature of these annual letters and the importance of embracing imperfections. With Heather Graham and Brandy Norwood, ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ is a delightful reunion of ’90s favorites.

‘Genie’ (now available on Peacock)

From the minds behind “Love Actually” comes another holiday gem. “Genie” tells a magical story of an auction assistant, played Paapa Essiedu, who receives much-needed wishes from Melissa McCarthy, disguised as a sparkly gold foil Christmas tree. This heartwarming film reminds us that sometimes, even in the most unexpected ways, our wishes can come true.

‘A Biltmore Christmas’ (8 p.m. Nov. 26, Hallmark)

Transport yourself back in time with this visually stunning Christmas romance set at the historic Biltmore Estate. Follow the journey of a contemporary screenwriter as she magically travels to the 1947 set of a Christmas classic being remade. There, she meets a suave actor and unwittingly causes a series of events that must be corrected before she can return to the present day. With a creative twist on the meet-cute formula, ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ is sure to captivate audiences.

‘Family Switch’ (premieres Nov. 30 on Netflix)

Imagine waking up in the body of a family member! In this comedic Christmas tale, Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms portray parents who switch identities with their two teenagers. To complicate matters, their baby boy also swaps bodies with their dog. Blame it all on a special astrologer played the remarkable Rita Moreno. Directed McG, ‘Family Switch’ is a hilarious and heartwarming adventure that reminds us of the importance of family bonds.

‘Candy Cane Lane’ (premieres Dec. 1 on Amazon Prime Video)

Get ready for a holiday rollercoaster of emotions as Eddie Murphy takes on the role of Chris Carver, a father determined to win a neighborhood decorating contest. However, when he makes a deal with an elf who unleashes chaos, Chris’s festive spirit becomes more of a challenge than he bargained for. With a star-studded cast including Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Nick Offerman, and Tracee Ellis Ross, ‘Candy Cane Lane’ is a hilarious and heartwarming holiday treat.

‘Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas’ (8 p.m. Dec. 2, Lifetime)

Prepare for a nostalgic journey back to the ’80s with this star-studded TV movie. When five soap opera divas from that era come together for their last Christmas episode, tensions rise. However, they put their egos aside to play matchmakers for their producer and director, realizing the love that has been right in front of them all along. With iconic ’80s actresses like Loni Anderson, Linda Gray, Morgan Fairchild, Donna Mills, and Nicollette Sheridan, this movie is a perfect blend of holiday cheer and ’80s nostalgia.

‘Heaven Down Here’ (8 p.m. Dec. 14, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

In a heartwarming story inspired Mickey Guyton’s ballad, “Heaven Down Here,” four individuals find themselves trapped inside a diner a Christmas Eve blizzard. As they navigate their way through the storm, they form connections and renew their hopes for the future. With talented actors like Krystal Joy Brown and Phylicia Rashad, ‘Heaven Down Here’ is a touching reminder of the power of faith and the magic of the holiday season.

These Christmas TV movies are the perfect way to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit. With heartwarming stories, talented casts, and a dash of holiday magic, they are sure to bring joy and cheer to your festive season.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Where can I watch these Christmas TV movies?

A: Each movie is available on different platforms. You can find ‘Best. Christmas. Ever!’ on Netflix, ‘Genie’ on Peacock, ‘A Biltmore Christmas’ on Hallmark, ‘Family Switch’ on Netflix, ‘Candy Cane Lane’ on Amazon Prime Video, ‘Ladies of the ‘80s: A Divas Christmas’ on Lifetime, and ‘Heaven Down Here’ on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Q: Are these movies suitable for children?

A: Most of these movies are family-friendly and suitable for children. However, it’s always a good idea to check the ratings and reviews to ensure the content aligns with your family’s preferences.

Q: Can I find these movies on DVD or Blu-ray?

A: While some of these movies may be released on DVD or Blu-ray in the future, they are currently available for streaming on the mentioned platforms. Keep an eye out for any official announcements regarding physical releases.

Q: Are these movies part of a series or franchise?

A: These movies are standalone films and not part of a larger series or franchise. They offer unique stories and characters that can be enjoyed independently.

Q: Can I expect a happy ending in these movies?

A: Christmas TV movies often have heartwarming and feel-good endings that leave viewers with a sense of joy and hope. While we can’t reveal specific plot details, the overall tone of these films is uplifting and in line with the holiday spirit.