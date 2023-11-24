New Title: Melissa Barrera Departs Scream 7 Following Controversial Social Media Posts

Melissa Barrera’s role in Scream 7 has come to an end after her controversial social media posts regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict stirred up major backlash. The 33-year-old actress shared several Instagram stories criticizing Israel’s actions and accusing them of “genocide and ethnic cleansing.” These posts, referring to Israel as a “colonized land” and comparing Gaza to a concentration camp, led to her dismissal from the franchise.

Spyglass, the production company behind Scream, made a firm statement regarding their stance on the matter, expressing their strong opposition to antisemitism and hate speech. They emphasized their zero-tolerance policy towards false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, and Holocaust distortion. Christopher Landon, the director of the upcoming installment, distanced himself from the decision, stating, “This was not my decision to make.”

Although Barrera has yet to comment on her departure, she shared a quote on her Instagram story before the announcement. The quote reads, “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude.” Some of her followers speculate that this quote alludes to her being fired.

Barrera’s role as Sam Carpenter in the Scream franchise reboot earned her recognition alongside Jenna Ortega, who portrayed her sister. The films also marked the return of Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell reprising their original roles.

This incident echoes a recent controversy involving Susan Sarandon, who was dropped Hollywood talent agency UTA. Sarandon faced repercussions after attending a pro-Palestinian rally. The entertainment industry continues to grapple with the complexities of social and political issues.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

