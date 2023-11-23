New Actress to Take the Lead in ‘Scream 7’ Following Controversial Departure

The highly anticipated seventh installment of the iconic ‘Scream’ franchise has taken an unexpected turn as Melissa Barrera, the former leading actress, will not be returning. The decision comes as a result of controversy surrounding Barrera’s social media activity regarding the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. However, rather than a direct dismissal based solely on her support for the Palestinian cause, it has been revealed that Barrera’s posts were interpreted as “antisemitic” Spyglass Media Group, leading to their decision to part ways.

Spyglass Media Group stated that they have a zero-tolerance policy for antisemitism and hate speech of any kind. They emphasized their commitment to not tolerate false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, and Holocaust distortion. Barrera, on the other hand, was using her Instagram platform to shed light on the “genocide and ethnic cleansing” being committed Israel.

As of now, Barrera has not made an official statement about her departure. However, her reshared quote on Instagram, “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude,” has been interpreted some as a subtle reference to her dismissal.

This unexpected exit has left fans disheartened, with director Christopher Landon expressing his disappointment on social media platforms. He shared his dismay over the situation, though the post has since been deleted. The question now remains: who will step into Barrera’s shoes as the lead in ‘Scream 7’? This has become a topic of keen anticipation among fans eagerly awaiting the next installment.

