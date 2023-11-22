New Director Takes Over Scream VII After Actor Melissa Barrera’s Departure

Melissa Barrera, best known for her role in the highly successful 2022 film “Scream,” will no longer be starring in the upcoming “Scream VII” due to a series of social media posts related to the Israel-Hamas War. In one of her Instagram stories, Barrera expressed her opinion on the situation in Gaza stating, “Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with no where to go, no electricity, no water… People have learnt nothing from our histories. And just like our histories, people are still silently watching it all happen. THIS IS GENOCIDE & ETHNIC CLEANSING.”

The production company behind the “Scream” franchise, Spyglass, has not commented on Barrera’s departure. However, it has been confirmed that Happy Death Day filmmaker Christopher Landon will be taking over as the director for “Scream VII” after the departure of the previous filmmakers, Radio Silence. Filming had not yet begun, and development had been slow due to actors and writers strikes. Paramount, which has handled distribution for the recent installments, is expected to continue its role for the new installment.

Melissa Barrera played a significant role in revitalizing the “Scream” franchise with her portrayal of Sam Carpenter in the 2022 film. Her character, Sam, was the older sister of Tera, played Jenna Ortega. “Scream VI,” in which Barrera starred, was released in March and achieved impressive success, grossing over $168.9 million at the global box office.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Who was Melissa Barrera in “Scream”?

Melissa Barrera portrayed Sam Carpenter, the lead character in the 2022 “Scream” film. She played the older sister of Tera, portrayed Jenna Ortega.

2. Who will be directing “Scream VII”?

After the departure of Radio Silence, Christopher Landon, known for his work on “Happy Death Day,” will be taking over as the director for “Scream VII.”

3. What role did Spyglass play in the “Scream” franchise?

Spyglass is the production company behind the “Scream” franchise. They have been responsible for the development and production of the films.

4. Will Paramount continue to distribute “Scream VII”?

Yes, Paramount, which has handled distribution for the recent “Scream” installments, is expected to continue its role in distributing “Scream VII.”

5. How successful was “Scream VI”?

“Scream VI,” in which Melissa Barrera starred, was released in March and achieved great success, grossing over $168.9 million at the global box office.