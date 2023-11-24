New Article: Melissa Barrera Dropped from Spyglass Media’s Scream VII Amid Social Media Controversy

Actress Melissa Barrera has been dropped from the highly anticipated film, Scream VII, produced Spyglass Media. The decision comes in the wake of controversy surrounding Barrera’s Instagram stories, which have been criticized for their perceived anti-Semitic undertones.

Reports suggest that Barrera’s Instagram stories contained posts that were seen as promoting anti-Semitic sentiment. Although the actress has since deleted the stories, screenshots have circulated online, stirring up a considerable amount of backlash.

One of the posts featured a placard with the words “I too come from a colonized country” accompanied a Mexican flag emblem. The message on the placard continued to state, “Palestine WILL be free,” incorporating an italicized quote: “they tried to bury us, they didn’t know we were seeds.” These posts attracted negative attention and condemnation from the online community.

Spyglass Media has not provided a comment regarding the dismissal of Barrera from the film. However, it is important to note that Scream VII is still in the casting process, and no official announcements have been made regarding the final cast. Christopher Landon is expected to direct the upcoming installment.

Barrera’s character, Sam Carpenter, was set to return, reprising her role as the sister of Tara Carpenter, portrayed Jenna Ortega. It remains uncertain how this change will affect the storyline of the film.

With Paramount serving as the theatrical distributor for the previous two Scream movies, the franchise has enjoyed immense success, with the last installment becoming the highest-grossing in the series domestically, earning over $108 million and a global total of $169 million.

Melissa Barrera first gained recognition for her role in Starz’s series Vida before earning a lead role in Warner Bros.’ feature musical, In the Heights. Her involvement in the Scream franchise marked another significant milestone in her career.

In a similar vein, Oscar winner Susan Sarandon recently faced consequences for remarks made at a pro-Palestine rally in New York. Following those comments, Sarandon was dropped her agency, United Talent Agency (UTA).

