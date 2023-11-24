Mexican Actor Melissa Barrera Exits ‘Scream’ Sequel Due to Social Media Remarks

Mexican actress Melissa Barrera, known for her roles in “Scream 2022” and “Scream VI,” will not be returning for the next installment of the popular horror franchise. Reports state that Barrera has been removed from the cast of the upcoming seventh film due to her controversial social media remarks about the Israel-Hamas war.

The studio behind “Scream VII,” Spyglass, took a strong stance against Barrera’s comments, deeming them antisemitic. In a statement, the studio expressed zero tolerance for antisemitism and hate speech in any form, including false references to genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Barrera’s representatives have not responded to inquiries seeking her comment on the situation. However, her alleged Instagram Story message, which circulated on social media after the news broke, indicated her active search for information about the Palestinian side of the conflict, questioning the bias presented Western media.

In the “Scream” franchise, Barrera portrayed the character Sam Carpenter, the daughter of Scream villain Billy Loomis. She was set to carry on the franchise as the new lead, following in the footsteps of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott. Barrera’s character is the elder sister of Tera, played Jenna Ortega.

The sixth “Scream” film also featured actors such as Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Courteney Cox, and Hayden Panettiere, with Neve Campbell and David Arquette making appearances. The seventh installment will be helmed director Christopher Landon, taking over from Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

While it is unfortunate to see Barrera depart from the franchise, the decision reflects the studio’s commitment to maintaining a stance against hate speech and promoting inclusivity.

