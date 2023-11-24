Melissa Barrera Departs from Scream VII Due to Social Media Controversy

Melissa Barrera will not be reprising her role in the forthcoming installment of the Scream franchise, titled Scream VII. The actress was removed from the cast after her social media posts regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict sparked controversy. The studio behind the film, Spyglass, released a statement emphasizing their zero tolerance for hate speech and antisemitism.

While Variety reported that insiders deemed Barrera’s comments as antisemitic, representatives for the actress have refrained from commenting on the issue.

Barrera portrayed the character of Sam Carpenter in both 2022’s Scream and its sequel, Scream VI. Sam, the daughter of Scream villain Billy Loomis, was expected to become the franchise’s new lead following in the footsteps of Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott.

Unfortunately, due to the social media controversy, Barrera’s character will not continue her journey in the Scream series. The departure of a significant character like Sam Carpenter will undoubtedly bring a shift in the narrative and dynamics of the upcoming film.

As fans eagerly anticipate the release of Scream VII, directed Christopher Landon, the absence of Barrera’s character will undoubtedly leave a void in the storyline. However, the franchise promises to continue with its thrilling and suspenseful legacy, with a talented ensemble cast that includes Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Courteney Cox, and Hayden Panettiere.

FAQ:

Q: Why was Melissa Barrera removed from the cast of Scream VII?

A: Melissa Barrera was removed from the cast of Scream VII following social media posts related to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The studio, Spyglass, expressed zero tolerance for hate speech and antisemitism in a statement.

Q: Who did Melissa Barrera portray in the previous Scream films?

A: Melissa Barrera played the character Sam Carpenter, the daughter of Scream villain Billy Loomis, in both Scream (2022) and Scream VI.

Q: Will there be significant changes to the storyline due to Barrera’s departure?

A: Yes, Melissa Barrera’s departure from Scream VII will undoubtedly bring a shift in the narrative and dynamics of the film.