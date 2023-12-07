2024 Trends: From Eclectic Grandpa to Melty Mashups

Pinterest Predicts has released its annual report on the trends to come in 2024, providing marketers with valuable insights to inform their campaign planning. The report, described as a “cheat sheet” Pinterest’s managing director for Australia and New Zealand, highlights 23 individual trends that are expected to gain momentum in the coming year.

One of the notable trends to watch is the rise of “Eclectic Grandpa” style, with searches for retro streetwear, chic cardigans, and customised clothing increasing. This trend is being driven both Gen Z and Boomers, showcasing a growing interest in nostalgic fashion.

Another unique trend is the fascination with jellyfish, known as “Be Jelly.” From home decor to couture and beauty ideas, jellyfish-inspired designs are gaining popularity, particularly among Gen Z and Millennials. Searches for items like jellyfish lamps and jellyfish haircuts are on the rise.

In the realm of kitchen design, traditional farmhouse kitchens are being replaced “Kitschens.” Gen X and Boomers are elevating their kitchen spaces with thrifted finds, vintage appliances, and vibrant colors, such as retro pink.

The report also highlights the rise of “Cafécore,” where people create a full cafe experience in their own homes. This trend is evident in the increased searches for terms like “cafe chalkboard” and “coffee station decor.”

Beauty and fashion trends are also expected to take bold turns in 2024. “Make It Big” emphasizes oversized and opulent styles in beauty and accessories, influenced Millennial and Gen Z shoppers. Additionally, aquamarine makeup, known as “Blue Beauty,” will see a resurgence as individuals incorporate this 60s staple into their modern beauty routines.

Other trends include the art of “Bow Stacking,” the cool factor of badminton in “Making a Racket,” and the resurgence of 70s-inspired weddings in “Groovy Nuptials.”

Overall, Pinterest Predicts provides valuable insights into consumer behavior and preferences, allowing brands to align their strategies with upcoming trends. By embracing these trends, businesses can improve their relevance and connect with consumers in meaningful ways.