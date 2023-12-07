Melbourne Residents Seek Peace Amidst Increased Train Noise

A growing number of residents in Melbourne, Florida are expressing their concerns over the disruptive noise caused Brightline trains since the Orlando-Miami route was established. Particularly affected are the residents living on Wisteria Drive, with approximately thirty trains passing through Brevard County each day.

The announcement made Brightline regarding the addition of 32 more trains between Orlando and Miami has only intensified the issue. Jennifer Walker, a resident on Wisteria Drive, described the noise as not just loud but also capable of shaking the foundations of nearby houses. Gregory Zubek echoed this sentiment, mentioning how the trains begin as early as 4:45 in the morning. However, some residents have reconciled themselves to the reality, understanding that train noise is an unavoidable part of their daily lives.

The concerns raised Melbourne residents have also reached Mayor Paul Alfrey’s office, prompting him to receive numerous phone calls and emails on the matter. Alfrey admits that train frequency has increased due to the Brightline expansion, with trains blaring their horns at all hours of the day and night as they pass through the city’s numerous road-rail crossings. With the intention of tackling this issue, Mayor Alfrey is now aiming to establish quiet zones similar to those in South Florida.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) has regulations in place that permit local communities to apply for quiet zones where train horns are not routinely sounded, except during emergencies. However, approval from the FRA is contingent upon meeting certain safety requirements. Brightline has assured the community that they have implemented various safety measures to aid in qualifying for quiet zones, including quad gates, medians, new signals, crossing arms, and pedestrian gates. Additionally, new railroad markings have been added to indicate where vehicles should stop.

Mayor Alfrey estimates that the process of establishing quiet zones may take up to a year, as it involves public education campaigns and safety discussions to ensure the correct implementation of the zones. In the meantime, residents are reminded to exercise caution when approaching railway crossings and to avoid stopping on the tracks. The Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization will convene with city leaders and the FRA for a workshop this week to address the issue and explore possible solutions.