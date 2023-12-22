Beloved Melbourne Furniture Icon Franco Cozzo Passes Away

Franco Cozzo, the iconic Italian-Australian furniture salesman known for his memorable advertisements, has sadly passed away at the age of 88. Cozzo’s family announced his death on social media, requesting privacy during this difficult time. His hand-waving DIY television ads, featuring his vibrant and unique furniture, became synonymous with Melbourne in the 1980s and ’90s, representing the city’s multicultural identity and immigrant community. Cozzo, who immigrated to Australia from Sicily in the 1950s, opened showrooms in Footscray, Brunswick, and briefly in North Melbourne. His charismatic presence and proud immigrant identity made him a beloved figure, particularly in Melbourne’s inner west. Cozzo’s former showroom in Footscray, which he owned for five decades before selling it in 2018, is set to be transformed into a multi-level bar and music venue, keeping his famous signage and mural intact as a tribute to his legacy.

Cozzo’s impact extended beyond the world of furniture sales. He produced Australia’s first Italian-language TV program, Carosello, in 1968, showcasing his diverse talents. A feature-length documentary, “Palazzo di Cozzo,” was released in 2021, chronicling his journey from Sicily to Australia and exploring the broader story of migration in Melbourne. Tributes poured in on social media, with Melburnians hailing Cozzo as the embodiment of the immigrant success story. Victorian minister Natalie Suleyman, representing the seat of St Albans, described him as a legend of the west. Cozzo is survived his wife Assunta and their ten children.

While Franco Cozzo may no longer be with us, his vibrant personality, entrepreneurial spirit, and contribution to Melbourne’s multicultural fabric will be remembered for years to come. His legacy lives on through his iconic ads and the fond memories he has left in the hearts of countless Melburnians.