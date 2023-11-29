Melania Trump’s Unique Fashion Choice at Rosalynn Carter’s Funeral Sparks Discussion

Melania Trump made a statement with her fashion choice at the funeral of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, which has since sparked a debate among viewers. While most guests opted for traditional black attire, Melania opted for a grey tweed coat. She paired the look with loose hair and minimal jewelry, including her engagement ring and wedding band.

Some online commentators criticized Melania for choosing a non-traditional color for a funeral, claiming she stood out for the wrong reasons. However, others argued that wearing grey is perfectly acceptable and within the bounds of conservative and respectful funeral attire.

The private service, attended current and former Presidents and First Ladies, marked one of Melania’s rare public appearances in the past year. Despite her husband, Donald Trump, running for a second term as president and being the likely representative for the Republican party, Melania has chosen to remain in her home in Mar-A-Lago, Florida, and has been seldom photographed alongside her husband.

Rosalynn Carter, who passed away at the age of 96, was remembered and honored First Ladies from different political ideologies. Michelle Obama recalled their occasional lunches in the White House, where Rosalynn offered advice and a helping hand. Hillary Clinton, who had been friends with Carter for over 40 years, described her as a person who lived a life with purpose.

Melania’s fashion choice at the funeral reflects her individual style and willingness to diverge from the norm. It serves as a reminder that personal expression can extend even to solemn occasions like funerals, where attire is traditionally associated with mourning.

