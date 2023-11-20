Remembering Rosalynn Carter: A Legacy of Compassion and Service

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter, beloved wife of former President Jimmy Carter, passed away peacefully at the age of 96 in her home in Plains, Ga. The world is now reflecting on her remarkable contributions to public service spanning over six decades.

Rosalynn Carter’s legacy goes far beyond her role as a first lady. Former first lady Melania Trump acknowledged her monumental impact on public service, describing her as leaving behind a meaningful legacy not only as a first lady, but also as a devoted wife and mother.

Throughout her life, Rosalynn Carter championed important causes, and her work did not go unnoticed. She advocated for mental health, a cause often overlooked, and gave voice to those suffering silently. Her unwavering partnership with her husband in championing mental health, human rights, and the needs of children around the world earned her praise from former Vice President Al Gore, who described her as a remarkable leader.

Political activist Stacey Abrams emphasized Carter’s resilience and the profound impact she had on mental health awareness. As she served the least fortunate and marginalized, Rosalynn Carter showed the world the resilience of the human spirit.

The expressions of condolence and admiration poured in from various individuals and organizations. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker commemorated her grace and kindness as she served the country during her time as first lady. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised her as a passionate humanitarian and a champion for people worldwide.

The Southern Poverty Law Center recognized Carter’s unwavering commitment to service, and the Atlanta Braves paid tribute to her humanitarianism. The King Center highlighted the special bond that Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter developed with the King family.

Rosalynn Carter’s legacy will be remembered for her compassion, dedication, and profound impact on the lives of many. Her tireless efforts alongside her husband, former President Jimmy Carter, have left an indelible mark.

