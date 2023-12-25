Mel B Stands Criticism of James Corden as “Biggest D***head Celebrity”

Former Spice Girls member Mel B has reinforced her scathing critique of James Corden, reiterating that he is the “biggest d***head celebrity” she has ever encountered. The singer had previously expressed her opinion during an appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show in December 2022. When asked about the identity of the biggest d***head celebrity she had met, Mel B did not hesitate to name Corden. This was brought up again during a Spice Girls quiz on comedian Joe Lycett’s show, Late Night Lycett.

Mel B’s criticism of Corden was based on her belief that one should always be kind and respectful to colleagues in the entertainment industry. She did not specify any incidents that led to her opinion of Corden but emphasized the importance of being considerate to everyone involved in the production process. The Independent has reached out to Corden for comment on the matter.

This is not the first time Corden’s behavior has come under scrutiny. In 2022, restaurant owner Keith McNally accused Corden of making derogatory remarks and unreasonable demands of his staff at Balthazar in New York. McNally publicly declared that he had banned Corden from his establishment. Corden later apologized for his behavior on The Late Late Show, and McNally subsequently lifted the ban.

In addition to her criticism of Corden, Mel B recently expressed her disappointment with Tom Meighan’s eligibility for the Brit Awards in 2024. Meighan, a former member of the band Kasabian, has a history of domestic violence. Mel B, who is an advocate against domestic violence, questioned the message being sent rewarding Meighan with a high-profile award despite his criminal actions.

Mel B’s outspoken nature and commitment to raising awareness about important issues have made her a prominent figure in the entertainment world. Her opinions on fellow celebrities have sparked discussions about industry dynamics and the responsibility of public figures. Whether or not others will share her sentiment about James Corden remains to be seen.