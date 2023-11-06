New Meizu 21 Series: A Glimpse into the Future

Meizu, a prominent brand in China, is preparing to launch its highly anticipated Meizu 21 series, powered the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. While the official release date is yet to be announced, recent developments indicate that the launch might be just around the corner. Excitement has surged as a Meizu device, believed to be part of the Meizu 21 series, recently obtained radio certification in China.

Although details regarding the upcoming smartphones remain limited, speculation suggests that the Meizu 21 series will consist of at least two models: the Meizu 21 and Meizu 21 Pro. The Meizu 21 is said to flaunt a flexible BOE Q9 display with a remarkable 1.5K screen resolution and an impressive 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a smooth and immersive user experience. Furthermore, the device is expected to feature Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection, providing enhanced durability.

In terms of performance, the Meizu 21 series will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, offering exceptional power and efficiency. Users can anticipate up to a whopping 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a generous storage capacity of up to 1 TB using UFS 4.0 technology. This combination will enable seamless multitasking and effortless storage of files, photos, and videos.

Photography enthusiasts will be delighted to know that the Meizu 21 is likely to boast an impressive camera setup. The device is rumored to have a 32-megapixel Samsung GD2 front camera, ensuring high-quality selfies. On the rear, the Meizu 21 is expected to sport an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX966 primary camera, a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 ultra-wide lens, and a 12-megapixel IMX663 portrait telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, enabling users to capture stunning photographs in various scenarios.

The Meizu 21 series also promises extended battery life, thanks to its 4,800mAh battery, which supports 80W fast charging. This means that users can quickly recharge their devices and continue enjoying their mobile experience without interruptions.

With the radio certification obtained, it is anticipated that the Meizu 21 series will soon undergo 3C and TENAA certifications, paving the way for an imminent launch, potentially the end of the year or early January. As enthusiasts eagerly await the official announcement, it is clear that the Meizu 21 series is set to offer a compelling package of cutting-edge technology, exceptional performance, and innovative features.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. When will the Meizu 21 series be released?

The official release date for the Meizu 21 series has not been announced yet. However, based on recent developments, it is expected to launch the end of this year or early January in China.

2. What are the key features of the Meizu 21 series?

The Meizu 21 series is rumored to feature a flexible BOE Q9 display with a 1.5K screen resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It will be powered the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and offer up to 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage. The devices will also come with an impressive camera setup and a 4,800mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

3. Will the Meizu 21 series support fast charging?

Yes, the Meizu 21 series is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, allowing for quick recharging and uninterrupted usage.