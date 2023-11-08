New Advisory Urges Social Media Companies to Combat Deepfake Content

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has recently issued an advisory calling on social media companies to take action against deepfake content. Deepfake technology utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to manipulate a person’s appearance, voice, or actions in a way that can be difficult to distinguish from authentic content. The government’s advisory highlights the potential harm caused deepfake content, particularly in relation to the dignity and modesty of individuals, especially women.

In the advisory, the government emphasizes the negative repercussions of deepfake content. It not only creates apprehension among citizens who fear being misrepresented but also poses a significant threat to innocent individuals, potentially causing irreparable harm. As a result, MeitY urges social media intermediaries to promptly remove any deepfake content from their platforms.

Failure to comply with the advisory may result in social media platforms losing their safe harbor provisions under the law, thereby rendering them liable for damages. The safe harbor provision grants these platforms legal protection against content shared users. MeitY also refers to Section 66D of the Information Technology Act, which states that impersonation and cheating through communication devices can lead to imprisonment and fines.

Furthermore, the IT rules mandate that platforms exercise due diligence in preventing the hosting of such content. In line with these regulations, if a user files a complaint regarding impersonation on an electronic medium, the platform must disable access to the content within 24 hours.

While identifying deepfake content poses a challenge for platforms since it requires user complaints for action to be taken, the government emphasizes that platforms must take responsibility for combatting deepfakes. However, there remains a need for further understanding and regulation of this emerging technology. Social media executives have also called for government regulation of AI to address this issue.

In response to the advisory, MeitY has reached out to social media giants Meta, Twitter, Google, and YouTube for their input on combatting deepfakes. Measures to mitigate the spread and impact of deepfake content are vital in ensuring the safety and trust of all citizens, particularly women who are often targeted such malicious content.

FAQ

What is deepfake content?

Deepfake content refers to media, such as videos or images, that have been altered using artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to manipulate a person’s appearance, voice, or actions. This technology can create content that is incredibly realistic and challenging to differentiate from authentic, unaltered content.

Why is the government concerned about deepfake content?

The government is concerned about deepfake content because it has the potential to undermine the dignity of individuals, especially women, and cause irreparable harm. Deepfake content can be used to misrepresent people, leading to negative consequences for innocent individuals and society as a whole.

What actions does the government expect social media companies to take?

The government expects social media companies to remove deepfake content from their platforms promptly. Failure to comply with these expectations could result in social media platforms losing their legal protections, known as safe harbor provisions, and potentially being liable for damages.

How can platforms detect deepfake content?

Detecting deepfake content is challenging for platforms as it often requires user complaints to identify and take action against specific pieces of content. Unlike other forms of problematic content, such as child sexual abuse material or pornography, which can be detected using automated processes, deepfakes typically require human intervention for detection and removal.