Combating Deepfakes: Urgent Measures Required

The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has opened up new possibilities in various industries, but it has also given rise to a concerning trend: deepfakes. Deepfakes are digitally altered videos or images that convincingly manipulate content, often making it difficult to discern what is real and what is not. This has become a growing concern, particularly on social media platforms where deepfake content can spread rapidly.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Ministry of Information Technology has issued an advisory aimed at addressing the challenges posed deepfakes in India. This advisory highlights recent incidents involving manipulated videos of celebrities as a catalyst for action.

To tackle the issue, the Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has advised victims of deepfakes to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police stations. Taking advantage of the remedies provided under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) can also help in dealing with such cases.

In addition to individual actions, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has reached out to major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube, urging them to promptly remove AI-generated fake content within 24 hours. This proactive approach aims to address the challenges posed misinformation and deepfakes.

The advisory also reiterates the legal responsibilities of online platforms as intermediaries. Online platforms are required to adhere to rules and regulations, privacy policies, and user agreements that prohibit content impersonating others. Failure to comply with these legal provisions, as highlighted under the Information Technology Act, 2000, can lead to penalties, including imprisonment and fines.

FAQ

What are deepfakes?

Deepfakes are digitally altered videos or images that use artificial intelligence to manipulate and replace the original content, often making it difficult to differentiate between real and fake.

How can victims of deepfakes seek justice?

Victims of deepfakes are encouraged to file First Information Reports (FIRs) at their nearest police stations. They can also utilize the remedies provided under the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What actions are being taken against deepfakes?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has advised major social media platforms to promptly remove AI-generated fake content within 24 hours. The advisory highlights the legal responsibilities of online platforms and emphasizes the consequences of non-compliance.

Why are deepfakes a concern?

Deepfakes pose a threat to privacy and security as they can be used to manipulate content with malicious intent. They can also contribute to misinformation and the spread of fake news, potentially causing harm to individuals and society as a whole.