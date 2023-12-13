Megyn Kelly Calls for Boycott of Taylor Swift Over Attendance at Ramy Youssef’s Comedy Tour

In a recent episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, former Fox News personality Megyn Kelly has sparked controversy asking fans to boycott music superstar Taylor Swift. The reason behind this call for a boycott is Swift’s attendance at Ramy Youssef’s “More Feelings” comedy tour, which is dedicated to raising funds for humanitarian aid in Gaza.

Kelly, known for her conservative views, took issue with the show’s support for Palestinian relief efforts and specifically called out Swift’s presence at the event. “I hope they boycott Taylor Swift events until she issues an apology because attending this thing was wrong. Do some Googling. See what they do in Gaza to gays. See about women’s rights in Gaza, Taylor,” Kelly stated on her show.

Furthermore, Kelly criticized Swift for her friendship with Selena Gomez and demanded an apology from the singer to Israelis and Jewish Americans. Kelly accused Swift of hypocrisy, pointing out her vocal support for women’s rights and opposition to certain Republican lawmakers who she believes do not support women. Kelly questioned whether Swift was aware of the treatment of women in Gaza under Hamas rule.

It should be noted that Ramy Youssef, the comedian behind the tour, initially did not intend for it to be a humanitarian effort for Palestine. However, on November 15, during the Israeli-Hamas war, Youssef announced on social media that 100% of the proceeds from the remainder of his tour would be donated to American Near East Refugee Aid (ANERA) for providing humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.

While Megyn Kelly’s call for a boycott has generated controversy, it is essential to consider the context and the intentions behind Youssef’s tour. Swift’s attendance at the event does not necessarily imply endorsement of every aspect of the situation in Gaza. Public figures often face scrutiny for their associations, but it is crucial for consumers to delve deeper into the facts before forming their opinions.