Is Meghan Markle Planning a Return to Instagram and Her Lifestyle Blog?

After fans noticed the creation of an Instagram account in Meghan Markle’s name, speculation has been rife about whether the Duchess of Sussex is planning a return to the popular social media platform. However, despite the excitement, Meghan has yet to make any posts on the account, leaving many curious about her intentions.

According to royal expert Emily Nash, who spoke on Hello!’s A Right Royal Podcast, the account was set up as a contingency in case Meghan wanted to reenter the social media world. Nash explains that Meghan was highly successful on Instagram with her previous account, The Tig. Through her posts, fans were able to learn more about Meghan’s interests and personality. However, it seems that Meghan is not currently planning to make a comeback to Instagram.

Although Meghan hinted at a return during an interview with The Cut, where she mentioned “getting back on Instagram,” no posts have materialized. Nevertheless, experts believe that if Meghan were to make a comeback, it could be a highly lucrative endeavor. It has been estimated that she could earn up to $1 million for sponsored posts and advertising campaigns on the platform.

In addition to the potential return to Instagram, there are reports that Meghan may revive her lifestyle blog, The Tig. Last November, Meghan filed a trademark application for the blog with the US Patent and Trademark Office. PR expert Mayah Mayah Riaz suggests that Meghan could incorporate the blog’s content into her new Instagram account, providing glimpses into her family life and work projects. However, Riaz speculates that photos of Meghan’s children, Archie and Lilibet, may not be prominently featured, opting to keep their faces hidden.

While fans await Meghan Markle’s next social media move, it remains to be seen if she will make a comeback on Instagram or revive her lifestyle blog. For now, the intrigue and speculation continue.