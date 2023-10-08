Meghan Markle Reportedly Sets Up Base in Hollywood as She Prepares for New Career Chapter

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, is reportedly spending more time in Hollywood as she embarks on a fresh chapter in her career. According to sources, Meghan has set up a base in a suite at The Beverly Hills Hotel, which is conveniently located near her new talent agency, William Morris Endeavour.

Recently, the 41-year-old was spotted near the hotel, where she graciously posed for a selfie with fans. Television host and contributor to the Sunday Times, Jen Su, recounted the encounter and described Meghan as “totally low key and super friendly,” engaging in a nice conversation. It was noted that Prince Harry was not with her at the time.

The decision to establish a presence at The Beverly Hills Hotel is believed to be more convenient for Meghan’s business meetings. With their home in Montecito, where Prince Harry and their children reside, being approximately 140 kilometers away, the hotel offers a much closer location for her professional endeavors.

Ever since her departure from the British royal family, there have been rumors of Meghan working on a comeback. Speculations suggest that she may be returning to Instagram or relaunching her lifestyle website, The Tig, which was shut down after she became engaged to Prince Harry. Experts predict that Meghan could establish herself as a super-influencer, partnering with select brands and potentially earning a fortune.

In March, preliminary approval was granted for The Tig’s revival, which would allow Meghan to share her advice and suggestions on various topics such as food, travel, fashion, and wellness. Additionally, it would provide her with opportunities for commercial partnerships and endorsements.

Meghan and Prince Harry are currently in New York to attend a mental health event organized their Archewell Foundation. The couple will be speaking at a panel discussion aimed at helping parents navigate mental health challenges in the digital age. This event marks their first visit to the city since their previous encounter with paparazzi in May.

As Meghan sets up her base in Hollywood, it seems that she is keen on exploring new career avenues and cultivating her influence in the industry.

