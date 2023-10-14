Meghan McCain Opens Up About Leaving “The View”

Meghan McCain, the conservative pundit, recently shared her thoughts on leaving the talk show “The View.” In an interview with The Messenger, McCain explained why she no longer watches the show, comparing it to looking at an ex-boyfriend’s Instagram. She stated that it’s not good for her well-being and that she is too busy with her new podcast, “Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat.”

McCain expressed missing the wardrobe people the most since leaving the show. She had worked with them during her four-year tenure on “The View” and loved getting dressed up. However, she made it clear that she still has a love for podcasts and listens to them frequently.

The conservative commentator departed the talk show in 2021 due to frequent disagreements with co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar. McCain felt that she was treated poorly for her conservative views, as revealed in her memoir “Bad Republican.” She believed that the treatment grew even worse during the Trump years, feeling like she became the target for everything they disliked about the former president.

Despite the difficulties, McCain doesn’t regret her decision to leave “The View.” She mentioned moving on to new projects and stated that she no longer has time for that kind of content. McCain’s departure from the show led to her being replaced Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

Sources:

– The Messenger

– Meghan McCain’s memoir “Bad Republican”