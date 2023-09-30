Suits Actor Patrick J. Adams Removes Behind-The-Scenes Photos with Meghan Markle

Canadian actor Patrick J. Adams, known for his role as Mike Ross in the TV show Suits, recently deleted behind-the-scenes photos with Meghan Markle, who played Rachel Zane on the same show. However, the reason for Adams’ decision to remove the photos goes beyond what fans might expect.

On September 27, Adams shared several photos from the set of Suits on his social media account. These rare images showcased his co-star Markle and provided a glimpse into their time working together on the popular legal drama series. However, shortly after posting the photos, Adams deleted them from his account.

Adams later explained his decision to remove the photos in his Instagram story. He expressed regret for his oversight, acknowledging that he had allowed nostalgia to distract him from the ongoing fight for fair compensation and protections within the actors’ guild, SAG-AFTRA. He apologized for his actions and expressed gratitude to those who reminded him of the importance of the ongoing battle.

According to Variety, the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike prohibit members from promoting their past or current work through press interviews or social media posts as long as the strike continues. The strike, which began earlier and continues to persist, is set to resume negotiations with the AMPTP on Monday.

Adams is not the only actor who has faced accusations of breaking strike rules promoting their shows on social media. In August, Selena Gomez faced backlash for sharing an Instagram video from the set of her show and tagging the official account. She later deleted the post due to public criticism.

Suits premiered in 2011 and enjoyed a successful run of 9 seasons until its conclusion in 2019. The series follows Mike Ross, played Adams, who secures a job as an associate for corporate lawyer Harvey Specter, portrayed Gabriel Macht. Meghan Markle’s character, Rachel Zane, is a paralegal with aspirations of becoming an attorney who becomes entangled in a romantic relationship with Mike Ross.

Markle left Suits in 2017 after her engagement to Prince Harry, with her character’s storyline concluding in the Season 7 finale. The former actress expressed her excitement for the new chapter in her life while reflecting on her time on the show.

Since leaving Suits, both Markle and Adams have embarked on new endeavors. Markle and Prince Harry stepped back from their royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, where they have started a family and pursued various projects, including a podcast and a Netflix documentary.

Overall, Adams’ decision to remove the behind-the-scenes photos serves as a reminder of the ongoing strikes within the entertainment industry and the importance of supporting fair compensation and protections for actors.

Definitions:

– SAG-AFTRA: The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is an American labor union representing performers in the entertainment industry.

– AMPTP: The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers is a U.S. trade association that represents major Hollywood studios and television networks.

Sources:

– Variety: https://variety.com/

– SAG-AFTRA: https://www.sagaftra.org/

– AMPTP: https://www.amptp.org/