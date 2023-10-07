The Duchess’s Dilemma: Meghan Markle’s Return to Instagram Delayed as She Figures Out her Next Move

Meghan Markle’s return to Instagram has been on the minds of royal fans ever since she joined the Royal Family and had to give up her previous solo account. But according to marketing expert Professor Pauline Maclaran, the Duchess of Sussex is taking her time to make her comeback because she is trying to figure out her identity and doesn’t want to leave her royal title behind.

Since teasing her return in an interview last summer, an Instagram account with the handle @Meghan has amassed 124,000 followers, even though it has no confirmation that it belongs to the Duchess. Professor Maclaran believes that Meghan is developing a strategy for her Instagram presence and is carefully considering her positioning.

Will Meghan be a lifestyle guru, a quasi-political figure, someone known for her acting skills, or simply a royal? According to Professor Maclaran, the Duchess needs to have a clear direction and branding before starting her Instagram account. She will have to create content that reflects her chosen image and build a loyal following over time.

While rumors about Meghan’s political ambitions have been swirling, with some speculating that she may enter the race to replace California senator Dianne Feinstein, it is still uncertain what path she will choose. Tom Bower, author of “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” believes that Meghan will use her status to promote her ambitions, but we may have to wait a few more years before she fully reveals her plans.

Despite the delay, Professor Maclaran points out that the speculation surrounding Meghan’s next move is providing her with a lot of free publicity. However, she cautions that handling a large audience on Instagram can be risky if not done professionally. Time will tell how Meghan navigates this new chapter in her life.

