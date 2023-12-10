Meghan Markle’s Former Friend Posts Cryptic Message on Instagram

Meghan Markle’s ex-bestie, Jessica Mulroney, has taken to Instagram to share a cryptic quote that has sparked speculation about her relationship with the Duchess. The stylist, known for her role as Markle’s fashion guru, reposted a video featuring inspirational advice about people who believe lies without hearing the other person’s side of the story.

Mulroney and Markle were once close friends, with Mulroney even attending the royal wedding as her children played important roles in the ceremony. However, their friendship reportedly suffered a blow in 2020 when Mulroney was embroiled in controversy over allegations of “white privilege” during the Black Lives Matter movement.

The fallout from the controversy seemingly strained the relationship between Mulroney and Markle. The stylist allegedly felt abandoned the Duchess, who failed to publicly defend her. This came as a devastating blow to Mulroney, who had been a loyal and supportive friend for over a decade.

The recent Instagram post Mulroney hints at the ongoing tension between the two women. Although the exact nature of their falling out remains unclear, it is evident that their once-strong bond has been fractured.

In addition to her enigmatic social media post, Mulroney made a brief appearance in the Netflix documentary “Harry & Meghan,” hosted her ex-friend. This cameo, coupled with Mulroney’s quote about moving without the crowd, suggests that she is finding her own path separate from the drama surrounding Markle.

While Mulroney’s Instagram post does not provide any specific details, it does raise eyebrows and leave room for speculation about the state of her relationship with the Duchess. As always, only time will reveal the true nature of their falling out and whether there is any hope for a reconciliation.