Meghan Markle Expresses Concerns About Children’s Future Engagement with Social Media

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently voiced her apprehensions about her children’s future engagement with social media. During a discussion on mental wellness in the digital age, Markle and Prince Harry addressed the challenges faced young people in the era of social media as part of Project Healthy Minds’ World Mental Health Day Festival.

Markle acknowledged the inevitability of her children, Archie and Lilibet, embracing social media, stating that “our kids are really young, they’re two and a half and four and a half… but social media is not going away.” She emphasized the initial positive intentions behind these platforms, highlighting their role in creating communities but also expressed concern about how things have devolved.

Prince Harry echoed these worries, emphasizing the need to protect the youth online. He stressed that children “don’t know any better” and it is the responsibility of adults to guide them through the digital landscape.

While the couple feels fortunate that their children are still quite young, Markle admitted her fear about the rapidly changing social media landscape. She said, “‘Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life… outside of course being a wife to this one. But I will say, I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again, quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened how it’s continuing to change.”

The discussion, hosted the Sussexes’ Foundation, Archewell, shed light on the challenges faced families in navigating the evolving digital world. Markle’s concerns resonated with parents globally, highlighting the shared responsibility of ensuring a safe and positive online environment for the next generation.

Sources:

– (source article)