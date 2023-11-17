Meghan Markle Teases Exciting Future Projects Amidst “Suits” Resurgence

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently expressed her excitement for the unexpected success of the legal drama show “Suits” on Netflix. During the red carpet event at Variety’s Power of Women in Los Angeles, Markle was astounded the show’s resurgence on the streaming platform.

Reflecting on her role as paralegal Rachel Zane in “Suits,” which ended in 2019, Markle revealed her surprise at the show amassing over 45 billion minutes of streaming on Netflix and Peacock combined. Although Markle confessed to having no idea what caused the resurgence, she attributed the show’s lasting popularity to the binge-watching culture of today.

After leaving “Suits” in 2017 upon her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle hinted at her future endeavors in Hollywood as a producer. She spoke about her and Harry’s production company, Archewell Productions, and their commitment to creating content that elicits strong emotions and fosters a sense of community. Markle expressed pride in the exciting projects they have in the pipeline, eagerly awaiting the moment to announce them.

While Markle embarks on her new chapter in the entertainment industry, her husband, Prince Harry, continues to support her endeavors. The couple has already released three projects under their lucrative Netflix deal, including the eye-opening documentary “Harry & Meghan,” “Live to Lead,” and most recently, “Heart of Invictus.”

Markle’s recent signing with WME, a prominent talent agency that represents some of the industry’s top talent, signifies her commitment to furthering her career in the movie business. She will be working closely with Jill Smoller, Serena Williams’ agent, and Brad Slater, a renowned figure in the industry who represents Dwayne Johnson.

As Markle graced the red carpet in a stunning off-the-shoulder cream dress at Variety’s Power of Women event, she left audiences eagerly anticipating the future projects she and Prince Harry have in store. With their unique perspective and dedication to meaningful storytelling, the couple is poised to make a lasting impact in the entertainment industry.