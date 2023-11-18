New Projects on the Horizon for Meghan Markle: A Fresh Start as a Producer

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, expressed her excitement for the unexpected success of the legal drama series “Suits” on Netflix during Variety’s Power of Women event in Los Angeles. The former actress, who portrayed paralegal Rachel Zane on the show, was astounded to learn that the series had accumulated over 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined.

Although Markle was admittedly unaware of what caused the sudden popularity of “Suits,” she acknowledged the show’s enduring appeal due to its binge-worthy nature and the strength of its cast and crew. After leaving the series in 2017 following her engagement to Prince Harry, Markle hinted at her return to the entertainment industry, but this time as a producer.

With the establishment of their production company, Archewell Productions, Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, are eager to create content that not only entertains but also evokes emotions and fosters a sense of community. While remaining tight-lipped about specific projects, Markle expressed her pride in what they are developing and promised exciting announcements in the future.

Markle’s passion for her new role as a producer is evident, as she emphasized that the projects she and Prince Harry are working on genuinely make people feel something. Their collaboration with Netflix has already yielded three projects: the documentary series “Harry & Meghan,” “Live to Lead,” and “Heart of Invictus.”

At the Variety event, Markle graced the red carpet, exuding elegance in a cream, off-the-shoulder dress. Although Prince Harry did not accompany her, Markle’s signings with WME CEO Ari Emanuel and her team, which includes renowned figures like Jill Smoller and Brad Slater, signify her determination to make a profound impact in the industry.

As the Duchess of Sussex embarks on this exciting new chapter, her future projects as a producer promise to captivate audiences and showcase her talent behind the scenes.

