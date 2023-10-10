Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Advocate for Mental Health and Safe Social Media Use

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited New York City to promote awareness about the importance of mental health. Their visit included a school visit in Brooklyn and hosting the Archewell Foundation’s first-ever in-person summit, The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age. The summit aimed to address the issue of creating a safer online world for children and teens.

The event featured parents who shared their personal experiences with tragic loss connected to their child’s social media use. The couple, along with U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, discussed the challenges they face as parents in a social media-driven world and their concerns for their own children’s future social media usage.

Meghan emphasized the need for collective action in advocating for change. She expressed her worries about the ever-changing nature of social media and the potential impact it may have on children’s mental health. She highlighted the importance of feeling safe and connected in the online world and called for a safer digital environment.

Prince Harry expressed his uncertainty about what a healthy social media environment would look like in the future. He emphasized the need for greater protection of children, who may be unaware of the potential dangers of social media. He stressed the importance of awareness and understanding the negative effects of prolonged social media usage on mental health, as well as the need for intervention at the entry point.

Both Meghan and Harry touched upon the issue of social media algorithms and their potential harm to children’s mental well-being. They called for changes in algorithmic recommendations to ensure that harmful content is not promoted to vulnerable individuals. The couple’s advocacy for mental health and safe social media use is rooted in their personal experiences and their commitment to helping others navigate these challenges.

