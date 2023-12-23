Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Shift Focus to Quality Over Quantity

Summary:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made it clear that they are moving away from the royal family drama and are now prioritizing quality over quantity in their career pursuits. Despite being labeled as “grifters” a Spotify executive following the end of their contract, the couple’s allies maintain that they still have numerous options available to them in the entertainment industry.

In a departure from their previous outspokenness about their issues with the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed their desire to take a different direction. According to a close source, they no longer wish to profit off of the drama surrounding the Windsor family and have said all that they needed to say about their experiences.

Following the conclusion of their contract with Spotify, the Sussexes faced criticism and were unjustly labeled as “grifters” one of the company’s executives. Nonetheless, their supporters believe that the couple still has a wealth of opportunities within the entertainment industry.

Contrary to public perception, the source emphasizes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not being snubbed the entertainment industry. Rather, they are consciously choosing quality over quantity being selective about the projects they undertake. The couple aims to make a positive impact through their work rather than simply chasing every opportunity that comes their way.

As they move forward, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain focused on projects that align with their values and allow them to create meaningful change in areas they are passionate about. While they may be stepping back from the spotlight, their commitment to making a difference remains unwavering.