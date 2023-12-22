Meghan Markle Embraces Playful Branding for Social Media Engagement

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is adopting a lighthearted approach to appeal to a wider audience through social media. As part of her rebranding efforts, Markle is showcasing her “fun side,” aiming to shed her previous image and cultivate a more jovial and carefree persona.

According to brand and culture expert Nick Ede, Markle’s lightheartedness is an effective way for the Clevr brand to generate social media buzz and engagement, primarily due to Markle’s prominent involvement as an investor. The intention is to present Markle in an entirely new light, one that encapsulates playfulness and frivolity.

However, the effectiveness of this strategy remains debatable. Ede points out that Markle has become a polarizing figure in the public eye, causing the comments on her social media posts to be overwhelmingly negative rather than celebratory. This outcome is unfortunate as the original intention of the posts was to showcase the hard work and success of the business.

Markle’s pursuit of a refreshed image through playful branding is a notable attempt at engaging with the public. While it may not have garnered the desired positive response, it highlights the challenges faced public figures in managing public perception and the importance of choosing the right approach to maintain their brand relevance.