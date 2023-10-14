Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Concerned About Raising Children in a Social Media-Driven World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed their worries about the challenges of raising their two children in a digital age dominated social media. Speaking at The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in the Digital Age, Meghan emphasized the importance of being a mother and the need to protect their children from the negative effects of social media.

During the presentation, Meghan acknowledged that their children, Archie and Lili, are still young and not immediately affected social media. However, she expressed concern about what the future holds and the potential harm it could bring. She highlighted the progress made the Archewell Foundation in addressing the toxicity of social media and giving a voice to families affected its negative impact.

Meghan emphasized that the online world and social media have an impact on everyone, and the priority should be creating a safe environment for all. She urged people not to feed harmful content to those who are already vulnerable, and instead provide support and understanding.

Prince Harry echoed Meghan’s concerns and stressed the need to turn pain into purpose. He emphasized that platforms like social media can be addictive and called on parents to be mindful of the content they expose their children to. Harry, who has a firsthand experience of working within these companies, urged people not to send content to children that they wouldn’t want their own children to see.

Both Meghan and Harry recognized that social media is not going away, and therefore it is crucial for parents to be concerned and take action. They stressed the significance of sharing cautionary tales and stories of loss caused social media to bring about positive change and protect the lives of children.

In addition to their advocacy work, Meghan and Harry also visited Marcy Lab School, a partner of the Archewell Foundation, during their trip to New York City. The couple engaged with high school graduates and alumni of the fellowship to understand how technology can be used for good in their careers post-graduation.

Moving forward, Meghan is planning her Hollywood reinvention with a focus on giving back and philanthropy. While specific projects have not been confirmed, Meghan aims to use her platform to highlight fundraising needs in different areas through docuseries and other mediums.

