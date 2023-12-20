Meghan Markle Returns to the Screen in Clevr Blends Ad

Meghan Markle has made a surprise appearance in a new advertisement for Clevr Blends latte company. The Duchess of Sussex, who is an investor in the company, can be seen in the background of the video, taking on various roles within the “Clevr HQ.” From working on the fulfillment crew to being a part of the digital team, Markle seemingly embraces her new behind-the-scenes position.

Markle’s involvement with Clevr Blends began in December 2020 when she sent Oprah Winfrey a gift basket of the company’s products. In a statement, she expressed her support for the female entrepreneur behind Clevr and her commitment to building a community alongside the business.

The British press has been quick to speculate about the deeper meaning behind Markle’s appearance in the ad. The Daily Mail suggests that this might be her attempt at reinventing herself as a more carefree media personality, unafraid to poke fun at herself. Meanwhile, the Evening Standard believes that this signals a decline in Markle’s career, while GBNews insists that she is leaning more towards a Hollywood image rather than a royal one.

Regardless of the theories, Markle’s cameo in the Clevr Blends ad highlights her continued involvement in business ventures and her willingness to step back into the public eye. As she continues to navigate her post-royal life, it’s clear that Markle is keeping her options open and embracing new opportunities.

