Meghan Markle Surprised the Streaming Success of “Suits”

Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, was left amazed the recent streaming success of her former show, “Suits.” During an interview at Variety’s Power of Women event, she learned that the legal drama has now exceeded 45 billion minutes streamed on Netflix and Peacock combined. While acknowledging her surprise, Markle shared that she had “no idea” what could have sparked the renewed interest in the series.

However, she speculated that the binge-watching trend might be a contributing factor. According to Markle, “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Despite retiring from acting after getting engaged to Prince Harry in 2018, Markle has now returned to Hollywood as a producer. She and her husband are currently developing TV and film projects through their production company, Archewell Productions, which has a deal with Netflix. Markle hinted at more upcoming projects, emphasizing their focus on creating content that elicits emotional responses and a sense of community among viewers.

While “Suits” is one of the shows available on Netflix’s streaming platform, Markle and Prince Harry have already debuted three projects with the streamer: a documentary titled “Heart of Invictus,” a docuseries called “Live to Lead,” and the autobiographical project “Harry & Meghan.” Markle expressed her pride in the work they are accomplishing and revealed that her husband is thoroughly enjoying the creative process.

Despite being set to be honored in the 2022 class of Variety’s Power of Women, Markle was unable to participate due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Instead, Markle sat for a new interview with Variety, which was published as a cover story in October 2022.

The 2023 Power of Women issue has now been released, featuring honorees such as Lily Gladstone, Billie Eilish, Carey Mulligan, and Fantasia Barrino. The issue also includes the Women’s Impact Report, highlighting accomplished women in the entertainment industry.

During the Power of Women event, Variety also recognized LuckyChap’s co-founders Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara with the Producer of the Year Award.

