Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a triumphant return to the red carpet in Hollywood at the Variety Power of Women Gala in Los Angeles. This surprise appearance marked a rare moment for the duchess, who has significantly reduced her public outings since stepping down from royal duties and relocating to the United States.

Gone were the days of her Hollywood career as an actress, but Meghan has embraced a new role in the entertainment industry as a content creator and producer. At the event, she spoke to Variety about the tremendous success of her former TV show, Suits, and revealed exciting plans for her production company, Archewell Productions.

Wearing an elegant off-the-shoulder asymmetric Proenza Schouler cocktail dress, Meghan expressed her thrill at being back in Hollywood and working on new projects. She spoke passionately about the power of women in the industry and the importance of supporting one another to amplify their collective impact.

When asked about the resurgence of interest in Suits, which has accumulated over 45.445 billion minutes of streaming time on Netflix, Meghan attributed its enduring popularity to its great cast, crew, and the ability for viewers to binge-watch multiple seasons. She fondly reminisced about her time on the show and the enjoyment she had working on it for seven seasons.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, have been focused on building their success in the entertainment industry since their departure from royal life. Through their partnership with Netflix, they have already produced three docuseries, although they have faced criticism and low viewership in both the United States and the United Kingdom.

Despite the challenges they have encountered along the way, Meghan remains positive and excited about the future. She expressed her desire to produce content that evokes emotions and engages viewers. The couple’s recent signing with major talent representatives, William Morris Endeavour (WME), shows their determination to rebuild their brand in the industry and form lucrative partnerships.

Meghan Markle’s return to the red carpet signifies her continued dedication to the entertainment industry and her pursuit of success as a content creator and producer. With her talent and drive, it will be fascinating to see what she and Prince Harry achieve in the coming years.

