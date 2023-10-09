Meghan Markle Spotted in Los Angeles, Engages in Casual Conversation with Fans

Meghan Markle seems to have a knack for chance encounters as she was recently spotted in Los Angeles. Journalist Jen Su shared a selfie with Markle and two other friends on Instagram, describing their encounter as “low key and super friendly, nice conversation.”

Markle and Prince Harry are set to make an appearance in New York City for World Mental Health Day. As part of their Archewell Foundation’s first in-person event, they will be hosting a forum titled “The Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit: Mental Wellness in a Digital Age.” The focus of the event will be on creating a safer online environment for children and teenagers. Personal stories from parents who have experienced tragic losses related to their children’s online activity will also be shared.

This visit to New York marks the Sussexes’ first visit since May, where they were allegedly involved in a near-catastrophic paparazzi car chase. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, was also in the vehicle at the time.

While Markle no longer has official royal duties since stepping down as a working royal, she has been known to engage with fans and may often be found in group photos on others’ social media accounts. She has no public-facing social media of her own, although there are frequent rumors that she may revive her lifestyle site, The Tig.

Despite her status, Markle remains the queen of the selfie and it is always a surprise as to where she will pop up next to greet her fans.

