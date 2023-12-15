Meghan Markle Stuns in Monochromatic Ensemble at Film Screening

Meghan Markle turned heads with her fashionable appearance at a recent film screening. The Duchess of Sussex attended a special event for the short film “The After” hosted Netflix. Photos shared on Instagram her friend and photographer, Misan Harriman, showcased Markle’s chic monochromatic look.

Markle looked effortlessly stylish in a chocolate brown blazer paired with a matching turtleneck dress, reminiscent of a cozy style Ralph Lauren. Completing her ensemble, she opted for black pumps, accessorized with simple gold hoops and rings. Her hair was tied back in a low ponytail, showcasing a bright red manicure.

The event, held at a private home in Montecito, allowed Markle to join a discussion about the film with Harriman and actor David Oyelowo. The Duchess appeared engaged as she sat in a director’s chair and hosted a Q&A session with the other participants.

While Markle is known for her love for neutral colors, this is not the first time she has rocked an all-brown outfit. In early 2020, she visited Canada House in London wearing a chocolate turtleneck and silky skirt. Additionally, she recently opted for a classic black sweater and trousers ensemble during a visit to Canada with Prince Harry.

The Duchess’s fashionable choices continue to make a statement, even amid recent revelations in the royal world. As the release of the book “Endgame” royal reporter Omid Scobie coincided with the film screening, Markle’s appearance provided a distraction from the controversial revelations within the book.

Fans expressed their admiration for both Markle and the film in the comments section, praising her timeless style and the compelling content of “The After.” As always, the Duchess of Sussex manages to shine bright in any setting, proving her enduring influence in the fashion and entertainment world.