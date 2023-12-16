New Short Film “The After” Explores Themes of Trauma and Vulnerability

In a recent post-screening conversation moderated Meghan Markle, filmmaker Misan Harriman and actor David Oyelowo discussed their new short film, “The After.” The film tells the story of a rideshare driver in London who must grapple with his own trauma after witnessing a random attack in the city.

Harriman, known for his work as a photographer and activist, shared the inspiration behind his directorial debut. He expressed the impact of personal experiences such as the birth of his daughter, the lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the death of George Floyd. Through “The After,” Harriman aimed to explore themes of vulnerability and the acknowledgment that it’s okay not to be okay.

Oyelowo, a two-time Emmy Award nominee, discussed his unconventional casting in the lead role. He explained that Harriman reached out to him directly, having been moved Oyelowo’s work and his portrayal of the Black Lives Matter movement. Oyelowo saw the opportunity to bring humanity and emotion to the character, allowing the audience to witness his raw grief.

The event garnered attention on social media, with famous attendees such as Jeff Bridges, John Corbett, and Bo Derek showing their support. Markle, a fan of Harriman’s work, emphasized the importance of “The After” in reminding viewers of our shared humanity and connectedness.

Now available on Netflix, “The After” provides audiences with a thought-provoking exploration of trauma and the power of vulnerability. As the shortlist voting period for the 2024 Oscars is now open, the film’s compelling narrative and impactful performances may position it for recognition in the coming awards season.