Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Collaborate with Carson Daly to Address the Impact of Social Media on Children

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are joining forces with Carson Daly to raise awareness about the distressing impact of children using social media. This collaboration is part of the ongoing work of the Archewell Foundation, a charitable organization founded the couple.

On October 10th, which is World Mental Health Day, the Archewell Foundation will host the Parents Summit. The event will bring together Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Surgeon General Vivek Murthy for a panel discussion moderated Carson Daly. The aim of the summit is to shed light on the experiences of parents who have faced heartbreaking situations linked to their children’s use of social media.

The foundation’s spokesperson stated, “The summit will feature parents who have experienced tragic loss, connected to their child’s social media use. Together, they are united in their mission to share personal experiences, data, and research to ensure the same does not happen to other families.”

Meghan and Harry have been actively working with the Archewell Foundation to promote internet safety. They have provided donations to support researchers focusing on addressing online safety issues. They also joined the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the safety of young people online.

In addition to their advocacy for online safety, the couple has long been recognized as advocates for mental health. They have openly shared their own struggles and the importance of seeking professional help. Meghan Markle has spoken about the role of therapy in managing her depression, while Prince Harry has emphasized the significance of seeking professional support for his mental health.

Through their partnership with Carson Daly and their ongoing work with the Archewell Foundation, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are actively working to raise awareness about the impact of social media on children’s mental health. Their mission is to ensure the safety and well-being of young people in the digital age.

