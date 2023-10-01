Megan Thee Stallion Shows Off Halloween Spirit with Pumpkin Head Photos

Megan Thee Stallion has officially kicked off the Halloween season with her annual tradition of pumpkin head photos. The rapper and fashion icon took to Instagram to share pictures of herself wearing a pumpkin head mask, signaling the start of October and the spooky festivities to come.

Last year, Megan Thee Stallion posed with a pumpkin head mask while lounging in her luxurious home. This year, she took her Halloween spirit outside, sipping a warm pumpkin spice latte (PSL) in her bright orange mask. The photos exude a festive and magical vibe that captures the essence of Halloween.

In addition to the pumpkin head photos, Megan Thee Stallion also shared a picture of herself in a stunning blue ribbed workout set paired with a vibrant multi-colored knit cardigan. The cardigan, with its bright green, fuzzy neckline, gives off a Grinch-like vibe against the backdrop of lush green hills. The Houston native looks effortlessly beautiful and stylish in her brown ensemble, receiving praise from her adoring followers.

As Megan Thee Stallion continues to delight fans with her stunning selfies and outfit photos, she invites her followers to share their Halloween costume ideas for her. With her creativity and flair for fashion, it’s no doubt that she will come up with something unforgettable for the holiday.

Source: This article is based on the source article “Megan Thee Stallion Kicks Off October With A Trip To Halloween Town: Photos” from HotNewHipHop.com