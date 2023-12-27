Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Music and Throws Shade at Spotify in Instagram Live

Megan Thee Stallion got her fans buzzing during a recent Instagram Live session where she dropped hints about her upcoming musical projects. The rapper also took the opportunity to throw shade at music streaming platform Spotify and seemed to make a reference to fellow artist Nicki Minaj.

Following her departure from her previous label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan is gearing up to release her first project that fully represents her artistic vision. Back in October, the strained relationship between Megan and the label came to an end with a confidential settlement. Now, Megan is ready to give her fans exactly what they’ve been asking for.

In the Instagram Live, Megan stated, “I’m about to give everyone exactly what they have been looking for. Good or bad. Like if you have been calling for me, here I come. I’m coming.” This statement sparked speculation that Megan was also taking a veiled jab at Nicki Minaj, who referenced the incident involving Tory Lanez in her song “FTCU.” Lanez’s trial in December 2022, where he was found guilty of shooting Megan, gained significant public attention.

Furthermore, Megan expressed her opinion about Spotify, suggesting that the platform is primarily for younger music streamers. She even jokingly commented, “I feel like you’re 15 if you use Spotify.” These comments came after her friend played a song Cardi B, a rival of Nicki Minaj, on the platform during the Instagram Live.

Megan Thee Stallion continues to captivate her audience with her talent and outspoken personality. With her highly anticipated new project on the horizon, fans can expect more stunning music from this rising star.