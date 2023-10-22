Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Era of Music

Megan Thee Stallion, the acclaimed Houston rapper, has been hinting at an exciting new era of music through her social media posts. On October 12, she shared a series of enigmatic images on Instagram spelling out the words ‘Act One’, accompanied a red snake biting its own tail. This was followed a photo of Megan posing alongside a snake emoji as the caption, leaving fans intrigued.

In her most recent post on October 22, Megan gave fans a glimpse behind the scenes of a potential music video, showcasing her hands adorned with long, red nails. Along with footage of a sultry wink and her signature ‘ah’ ad-lib, Megan wrote, “This one is personal” in the caption, heightening anticipation for her upcoming music.

This news comes after Megan’s recent announcement that she has parted ways with her former label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, following a lengthy legal battle. She revealed that her new album will be self-funded through her own production company, Hot Girl Productions, stating, “The budget is coming from me, motherfucking Hot Girl Productions.”

Furthermore, Megan has expanded her creative endeavors contributing to the new musical film, “Dicks: The Musical,” with a song called ‘Out Alpha The Alpha’. This movie was released on October 6 in the US, showcasing Megan’s versatile talents.

In addition to her music-related activities, Megan has also launched a website called Seize The Awkward, providing mental health resources. She has been open about the trauma she experienced following the incident when rapper Tory Lanez shot her. Lanez was found guilty in 2022 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Megan Thee Stallion’s latest album, ‘Traumazine’, has received critical acclaim, with NME awarding it four stars. It addresses the public humiliation she faced, solidifying her position as one of hip-hop’s elite.

Sources:

– Article: [source]

– Image: [source]