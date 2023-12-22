Megan Thee Stallion Shares Photo with Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Megan Thee Stallion has had a whirlwind year filled with ups and downs, but she continues to handle it all with grace and composure. Recently, she had a special encounter with former first lady Michelle Obama, and she shared the magical moment on her Instagram story.

In the post, Megan posted two photos of herself and Michelle Obama, captioning it as “The other night with Thee First Lady.” Fans flooded the comments section with praise for both Meg and Michelle, acknowledging the rapper’s talent and complimenting Michelle’s stunning braided bun.

Amidst the controversies and challenges she has faced, Megan continues to showcase her immense talent. Last week, she released a new soundtrack cut from the upcoming Mean Girls remake. The track, titled “Not My Fault,” features Megan collaborating with Renee Rapp, the star of the film.

Since its release, “Not My Fault” has garnered over 3.5 million streams on Spotify in less than a week. The song’s success speaks to Megan’s undeniable popularity and the anticipation surrounding the Mean Girls remake.

Megan Thee Stallion’s encounter with Michelle Obama highlights her growing influence and presence in the entertainment industry. Despite the hardships she has faced, she remains a force to be reckoned with, consistently delivering captivating music and engaging with influential figures.

What do you think of Megan Thee Stallion’s interaction with Michelle Obama? Let us know in the comments below.