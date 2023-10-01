The Queen of Halloween: Megan Thee Stallion Returns with Iconic Pumpkin Head Look

In a long-standing tradition, Megan Thee Stallion has once again kicked off the Halloween season sharing a series of photos on her Instagram stories, featuring herself wearing a jack-o-lantern as a headpiece. This yearly ritual has become an anticipated event for fans of the rapper and self-proclaimed “Hot Girl Meg.” Known for her creativity and love for all things spooky, Megan Thee Stallion fully embraces the Halloween spirit, making it her favorite time of the year.

Each year, Megan Thee Stallion goes all out with her Halloween celebrations, going beyond just her iconic pumpkin head look. She has been known to create short horror films and hosts an annual Hottieween party. Fans wonder if Lewis, the trending pumpkin head from Target, will make an appearance at this year’s Hottieween party. The mysterious and popular Lewis has gained a following online for its unique and eye-catching design. As fans eagerly await updates from Megan Thee Stallion, they can’t help but wonder if there will be a meeting of the pumpkin heads at the highly-anticipated event.

Megan Thee Stallion’s commitment to Halloween festivities is a testament to her dedication to her craft and her ability to engage with her fans. Beyond her music, Megan Thee Stallion continues to captivate audiences with her individuality and passion for creativity. With her annual Halloween celebrations, she continues to solidify her status as the Queen of Halloween.

– Photo: Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV